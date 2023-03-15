Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.

Now, he is a former Chief.

Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

The team at Hollywood Casino said it has already seen people putting in their bets and is...
Let the madness begin: Hollywood Casino braces for influx of NCAA Tournament bettors
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) runs during an NFL football game against...
Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team