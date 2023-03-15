Aging & Style
One person dead in Midtown Kansas City stabbing incident

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing report in Midtown.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers responded to the 2000 block of Linwood Boulevard just before 2:45 p.m. for a stabbing call.

First responders found a victim inside an apartment suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The police department told KCTV5 one person was detained.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043. People can also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

