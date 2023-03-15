Man found dead while crews extinguish fire in field near Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire department said the body of a man was found following a natural cover fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Johnson County Fire Protection District stated personnel from the department responded to the report of a field fire about 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of NE V Highway north of Warrensburg, Missouri.

As firefighters worked the incident, they came across a man found dead. The fire department stated an ATV was found nearby, appearing to have been involved in a crash.

First responders identified the man as 72-year-old Don Zink.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Johnson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: One person dead in Midtown Kansas City stabbing incident

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.