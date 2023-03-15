Aging & Style
Let the madness begin: Hollywood Casino braces for influx of NCAA Tournament bettors

By Greg Payne
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether you are a fan of KU, K-State or Mizzou, Kansas City metro sports fans will be able to put their money where their mouth is this year for the Big Dance.

The team at Hollywood Casino said it has already seen people putting in their bets and is expecting many more.

Due to the expected heavy volume of bettors, the casino is taking reservations throughout the tournament for people to get tables for the day to bet and watch the games at their sportsbook venue.

Several of the casino sportsbook team have worked previously at casinos within states where sports betting is legalized so, they are prepared for whatever happens this year, but one thing they know for sure, it will be crazy.

“Madness, madness is the best answer for it. It’s a lot of fun just the experience you get just standing back there, the buzzer beater goes in or something crazy happens, it’s just awesome,” said Tanner Rome, the Sportsbook Manager at Hollywood Casino.

The casino will be charging $20 for reservations for half of the sportsbook room, they encourage anyone who doesn’t have a reservation to come early to try and find a spot.

