Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

FORECAST: High pressure continues to move towards the east as low pressure begins to enter from the west

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure continues to move towards the east as low pressure begins to enter from the west.

This is what’s causing the pressure gradient this afternoon. Would you Laos for High wind mainly out of the south tracking to the north. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely as temperatures rise dramatically to the lower and middle 60s.

These temperatures will be 5 to 10° above average for mid-March. The wind will remain moving forward into the late evening timeframe, along with the opportunity for rainfall to enter from the northwest.

Widespread shower activity will be common through the early morning time frame Thursday, and by mid to late afternoon.

Low pressure should be exiting the area. This will have us on the backside of low pressure which is pulling in colder air.

Any wet weather will be frozen on the backside of this low-pressure system, which increases the threat for snow showers or a rain snow mix.

Accumulation is not expected to be high at all but icy conditions will be a major concern for any commuting across the area.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected within the late morning reaching up to the middle 50s and will drop throughout the rest of the day. St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s since low pressure has filtered and colder air from up north.

We will continue with cold air through Saturday and start the rebound process with temperatures in the next week as yet another Southerly flow takes over and rain chances begin to increase starting next Wednesday through the end of the work week.

During this time frame, however, temperatures rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Latest News

Latest Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 3/15
Some slightly warmer air was able to work back into the area on Tuesday, with highs in the...
FORECAST: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as highs creep near 60s
Warren Sears has your latest storm track 5 weather forecast, 3/14
FORECAST: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as highs creep near 60s
KCTV Weather Forecast, 3-4
KCTV 3/14 Forecast