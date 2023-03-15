FORECAST: High pressure continues to move towards the east as low pressure begins to enter from the west

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure continues to move towards the east as low pressure begins to enter from the west.

This is what’s causing the pressure gradient this afternoon. Would you Laos for High wind mainly out of the south tracking to the north. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely as temperatures rise dramatically to the lower and middle 60s.

These temperatures will be 5 to 10° above average for mid-March. The wind will remain moving forward into the late evening timeframe, along with the opportunity for rainfall to enter from the northwest.

Widespread shower activity will be common through the early morning time frame Thursday, and by mid to late afternoon.

Low pressure should be exiting the area. This will have us on the backside of low pressure which is pulling in colder air.

Any wet weather will be frozen on the backside of this low-pressure system, which increases the threat for snow showers or a rain snow mix.

Accumulation is not expected to be high at all but icy conditions will be a major concern for any commuting across the area.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected within the late morning reaching up to the middle 50s and will drop throughout the rest of the day. St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s since low pressure has filtered and colder air from up north.

We will continue with cold air through Saturday and start the rebound process with temperatures in the next week as yet another Southerly flow takes over and rain chances begin to increase starting next Wednesday through the end of the work week.

During this time frame, however, temperatures rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

