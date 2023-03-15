Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Department of Justice swears in first female U.S. Attorney in Kansas

U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S....
U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10. Brubacher is the first woman to hold the office.(Pool Photo/Tammy Ljungblad | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10.

U.S. Department of Justice said Brubacher was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. As U.S. Attorney, she is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District, which encompasses all 105 counties in Kansas.

Brubacher is the first woman to hold the office.

U.S. Department of Justice said as U.S. Attorney, Brubacher supervises the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes and the litigation of all civil matters in which the United States has an interest. She leads a staff of approximately 100 lawyers, paralegals, and other support professionals who work in three offices associated with the federal courts in Kansas City, Kan., Topeka, and Wichita.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton, Kan. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prior to her government service, Brubacher was an associate at Cooley LLP and Cravath, Swaine, and Moore LLP, both located in New York, NY.

Brubacher received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and her law degree from Yale Law School. She also has a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree
Patrick Mahomes challenges kids to 'Read for 15'
KC Sports Tonight: Live from Des Moines
KC Sports Tonight: Live from Des Moines
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders...
AP source: Ex-Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill agree to 3-year deal with Browns
From Jan. 1 through March 15, 32 people have died as the result of a homicide in Kansas City.
Kansas City 2023 homicide total reaches 32 following recent stretch of violence