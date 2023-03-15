Department of Justice swears in first female U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Justice swore in Kate E. Brubacher as the 42nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10.

U.S. Department of Justice said Brubacher was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. As U.S. Attorney, she is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District, which encompasses all 105 counties in Kansas.

Brubacher is the first woman to hold the office.

U.S. Department of Justice said as U.S. Attorney, Brubacher supervises the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes and the litigation of all civil matters in which the United States has an interest. She leads a staff of approximately 100 lawyers, paralegals, and other support professionals who work in three offices associated with the federal courts in Kansas City, Kan., Topeka, and Wichita.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton, Kan. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prior to her government service, Brubacher was an associate at Cooley LLP and Cravath, Swaine, and Moore LLP, both located in New York, NY.

Brubacher received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and her law degree from Yale Law School. She also has a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School.

