City of Hermann announces memorial and recovery fund for officers involved in deadly shooting

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HERMANN, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, March 12, a Hermann Police Department detective and an officer were shot in the line of duty.

According to a statement from the City of Hermann, detective sergeant Mason Griffith, 34, succumbed to his injuries following the shooting.

Griffith had been with the Hermann Police Dept. since September, 2017. According to the statement, Griffith was dedicated and proudly served as a public servant.

Prior to working at the Hermann Police Dept., Griffith was Chief of Police for the Rosebud Police Department, and previously worked for the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department and the Gerald Police Department.

Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, sustained injuries and is in the hospital under the best of care, according to the statement.

Sullentrup has been with the Hermann Police Dept. since December. Prior to coming to Hermann, he was an officer with the New Haven, Mo., Police Department, where he served for five years. Sullentrup has become an integral member of the dept. and the Hermann community, according to the statement.

A visitation for Griffith will be held Sunday, March 19, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral services at 2 p.m. at Owensville High School. The burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

According to the statement, a memorial and recovery fund has been set up with people’s savings bank and a community vigil is being planned for later this week. For more information, visit the City of Hermann Facebook page.

