Child gets trapped under tree downed by winter storm

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a powerful March nor'easter. (WBZ)
By Kristina Rex
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERRY, N.H. (WBZ) - A 6-year-old girl is recovering after a huge tree fell on her while she was playing outside after heavy snowfall in New Hampshire.

“Within seconds, like second,” Brianna, said.

It was a terrifying close call in Derry, New Hampshire when a huge tree ripped at its core and nearly crushed a girl and her mother.

“I got out, I was trying to find her. I couldn’t find her. I’m screaming,” said the girl’s mother, Brianna.

Brianna, who didn’t provide her last name, got out from under the end of the tree and called 911, as her daughter lay calmly stuck under the tree.

“They couldn’t move the tree because it’s heavy. So, they had to dig her out from under this like snowbank,” Brianna said.

It was a scary afternoon for the family who just trying to enjoy the winter snow.

The little girl is now home from the hospital with a new stuffed animal and just a bump on her head.

“She’s the world to me. My only kid. I was trying to be strong, but no, I was tearing up the entire time,” Brianna said.

The snow from the March nor’easter also had a dangerous impact on areas further south in the Merrimack Valley.

The heavy snow on the roof of the barn at Shaw Farm and Drake took the entire structure down.

No people were hurt, but a few cows died in that collapse.

“Tough thing, I mean we’ve been here 110 years. This has never happened,” said Warren Shaw, owner of the farm.

The legendary dairy farm is now trucking cows to other farms so they can be fed, milked and taken care of.

The collapse from the storm has affected their bottom line.

“We’ll have milk for sale tomorrow here at Shaw farm and ice cream and all of that because we cannot afford to be shut down,” Shaw said.

As the snow continues to fall, plow crews are hard at work to avoid any more dangerous situations in this late-season storm.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

