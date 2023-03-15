Aging & Style
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While it remains unclear if the leader of the Kansas men’s basketball will man the sidelines Thursday, Jayhawks fans received some positive news Tuesday evening.

Acting head coach Norm Roberts told reporters at the team hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, that Bill Self made the trip north with his family. Roberts said Self was at practice Monday and Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas.

“We’re just seeing how it goes, day-to-day,” Roberts said on the potential of Self being fully involved with team activities.

The school said Self arrived at the University of Kansas Health System emergency department Wednesday night complaining about chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries,” the school stated.

He was discharged from the hospital Sunday.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar also practiced Tuesday morning, as did Gradey Dick. McCullar missed the Big 12 Tournament final loss to Texas, and Dick suffered a minor injury during the game, Roberts said.

Kansas squares off against Howard on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT.

KCTV5′s Scott Reiss and Neal Jones are in Des Moines all week and will bring you the latest news from the Jayhawks.

ALSO READ: Breaking down the West Region: What to expect for KU

