April 14 is fountain day in the City of Fountains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City can look forward to the fountains turning on in mid-April. Kanas City Parks and Recreation announced that three park fountains will return for the spring season.

At 10 a.m., Mill Creek Park, Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd and Mill Creek Pkwy will kick-off Fountain Day

City officials as well City of Fountains Foundation ( COFF) will be in attendance. Fountain Day is the day Kansas City, Missouri fountains return for the season.

It is a Spring ritual in Kansas City. Kansas City Parks and Recreation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of COFF’s and a new partnership with the Royals to “Bring Out the Blue” all season long!

