Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior guard Markquis Nowell and senior forward Keyontae Johnson were named as Third Team All-Americans, the Associated Press announced Tuesday. They become the first duo in school history to earn the honor.

Joining Nowell and Johnson in the AP All-America Third Team is Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Armando Bacot (North Carolina) and Kris Murray (Iowa).

Johnson and Nowell are the eight and ninth players to earn All-American First, Second or Third team honors, joining Dick Knostman (1952, 1953), Bob Boozer (1958, 1959), Mike Evans (1978), Rolando Blackman (1980), Mitch Richmond (1988), Michael Beasley (2008) and Jacob Pullen (2011).

Johnson leads the team with 17.7 points/game and 7.0 rebounds per game. He and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson are the only two players in the Big 12 to rank in the top five in scoring and rebounding.

Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game and a Big 12-best 7.6 assists/game.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. They will face No. 14 seed Montana State at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 17 in Greensboro, NC.

