Lucas Oil Speedway Open Test and Tune rescheduled to Wednesday evening due to cold weekend forecast

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 13, 2023) - With forecast high temperatures barely above freezing on Saturday along with blustery north winds, Lucas Oil Speedway has rescheduled its Open Test and Tune to this Wednesday evening.

General Manager Danny Lorton said he’s hopeful that drivers will be able to work around the short notice of the change to get in some track time. He added that the frigid weekend temperatures were not going to work for anyone.

“It’s just going to be too cold to practice on Saturday and we’ve decided to take advantage of temperatures predicted to be in the 60s on Wednesday and hold the Test and Tune from 5-9 p.m. that evening,” Lorton said. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m.

Competitors in each of the four Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series classes - Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Hermitage Lumber Late Models - plus any others from the region are invited to participate.

Grandstand admission is free and pit passes are $25 ($10 for ages 5 and under). Concessions behind the pit-side grandstand will be open with a limited menu. Race fuel, tires and Lucas Oil products also will be available for sale.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule kicks off the season on March 25. Classes in action include the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap $1,000-to-win featured event.

Drivers must register on MyRacePass: Drivers must register their information on MyRacePass for the upcoming season and may do so on the Drivers’ Dashboard portion of LucasOilSpeedway.com. The driver forms link will allow drivers to find both their membership and license application along with driver/owner W9 and driver medical form.

Downloading those forms and filling them out ahead of time and returning to Office Manager Laurie Looney at Llooney@lucasoilspeedway.com before opening night of the regular season is preferred. The forms also can be printed and dropped by the office at the Test and Tune or prior to opening night.

Enduro Easter Bowl 150 entries remain open: Drivers planning to enter the Enduro Easter Bowl 150 on April 8th also can find the entry form online and return it. Pre-entry is $100 if received by March 30 and $150 after that.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway, scheduled for Aug. 17th, remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti will defend his title, racing full-time by participating in all six events. The IndyCar legend will be joined as full-time SRX competitors by fellow IndyCar star and SRX veteran Paul Tracy along with IndyCar Series and Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Those three will join previously announced all-stars racing at Lucas Oil Speedway - Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves and Clint Bowyer. One remaining driver will be announced in the near future.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursdays Night Thunder” brand.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For more information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

