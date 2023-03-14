Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Local advocates, gun owners react to Biden executive order

President Biden's executive order includes several provisions that ensure compliance with the...
President Biden's executive order includes several provisions that ensure compliance with the bipartisan gun bill passed last summer.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - President Joe Biden announced an executive order on Tuesday strengthening existing gun regulations.

The order includes several provisions that ensure compliance with the bipartisan gun bill passed last summer, such as directing the United States attorney general to make sure required background checks are conducted before all firearms purchases.

The order also includes actions on improving public awareness about red flag laws, addressing gun thefts and losses during shipping, and making ATF inspection records available when dealers violate federal law.

Claudia Patrick, who runs the Moms Demand Action chapter in Wyandotte County, said the order would help keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a danger to public safety.

“This is a home run for public safety,” Patrick said. “This makes it so you can’t go to a buy show and buy a gun, which until this is signed into law you could without a background check.”

But Don Pind, a firearms instructor and gunsmith at Cory’s Northland Gun, said that many provisions of the order may be unenforceable, and could potentially inhibit responsible gun owners and businesses without improving public safety.

“The way they’re trying to do this now is that if you want to buy, sell or give away a gun you have to go through a gun store, which is going to put it on paper,” Pind explained. “The people who are not law-abiding citizens will not change their minds by the president signing something stupid.”

Rosilyn Temple, the founder of Kansas City Mothers in Charge, believed the measure would help reduce local gun crimes. Temple’s son was killed in a 2011 shooting.

“You don’t want to be in the place where I’m sitting after losing a child,” Temple said. “We’re in a community where we have had 29 homicides already. We have to do better. Every life matters.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police said one person died Monday morning in a south Kansas City shooting.
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting

Latest News

File - The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Some slightly warmer air was able to work back into the area on Tuesday, with highs in the...
FORECAST: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as highs creep near 60s
Warren Sears has your latest storm track 5 weather forecast, 3/14
FORECAST: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as highs creep near 60s
Soon, conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors could be a thing of the past.
Jackson County proposal seeks to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy