KC man, 24, charged in fatal shooting at south KC residence on Sunday

By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, announced that a Kansas City man, Derek C. Jones, is facing 2nd degree murder as well as other criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Darryl B. Brown.

According to court records KCPD responded to a shooting on the evening of Mar. 12, on the 8400 block of Highland avenue. The victim answered the door of the residence and was met with gunfire from Jones, 24.

The victim was unresponsive when KCPD found him laying on the floor. He was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the victim was with several children in the residence when there was a knock at the door and the victim went to open the door. Jones stepped inside and immediately discharged a firearm several times at the victim.

Witnesses continued to tell KCPD that Jones then backed up and re-approached the door, further discharging more rounds at the victim; then doing so a third time.

According to court records, Jones also retrieved the victim’s pistol.

Prosecutors are requesting a $250,000 cash bond.

