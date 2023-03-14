Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated Tuesday afternoon a man died after being shot outside a store in the 10400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to a Family Dollar and found a man wounded in the parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries a short time later.

Police have asked anyone who works at that Family Dollar location and may have seen something to contact police immediately. The fatal shooting marks the 30th homicide in Kansas City in 2023.

The police department did have any suspect information as of 6:50 p.m.

The incident comes a day after a woman died in a shooting in south Kansas City.

Another homicide took place Sunday evening when Darryl Brown was shot to death in the 8400 block of Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043, or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.