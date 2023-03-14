Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Jackson County proposal seeks to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Soon, conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors could be a thing of the past.

A bi-partisan effort from Jackson County lawmakers will likely prohibit it and add a fine.

“This is really a faith-based organizational operation that is very harmful,” said Jackson County 1st District Legislator Manny Abarca. “The level of intensity that folks go to change someone are truly atrocious.”

If passed, the Conversion Ban Ordinance would make it illegal for religious organizations to attempt to change the beliefs of LGBTQ youth.

“What this does is protect our youth and give them the opportunity for the freedom to understand themselves and be themselves,” Abarca said. “This ban prevents organizations from changing that.”

With the ban comes a penalty clause: fining groups $500 if they practice conversion therapy.

It also strips organizational funding from the county to those associations.

“These organizations operate very loosely, and they use the term therapy, but it’s not governed by any type of counseling or licensing board,” Abarca said. “We’ve heard a lot of folks who said they’ve gone through this therapy, and that it was very damaging and traumatic to them as a child.”

Abarca said the reason for the ordinance is simple: it’s closely linked to abuse.

“We’ve heard from victims about being tied down, being doused with water, hands in hot water, scolding water being thrown on them, having to watch harmful videos,” Abarca recalled. “It’s truly traumatic and would be captured as abuse if anything else.”

A public hearing will take place Thursday before the DEI Committee meets to vote on its recommendation to the County Legislature.

Abarca said he’s pleased the County has bipartisan support for this legislation.

The public hearing for the Conversion Ban Ordinance will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police said one person died Monday morning in a south Kansas City shooting.
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting

Latest News

Soon, conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors could be a thing of the past.
Proposal to ban LGBTQ conversion therarpy
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Nowell, Johnson named to AP All-America Third Team
FILE - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the...
Jalen Wilson named AP First Team All-American
Lamar Johnson hugging a tree at a park
Lamar Johnson