Irish restaurant Hooley House opens at Power & Light, replaces The Dubliner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Power & Light District once again has its Irish restaurant on the northwest corner of 14th Street and Grand Boulevard.

KC Hooley House has opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Self-described as a reimagined traditional Irish pub, the restaurant will feature a large dining area where local and regional acts perform.

“We worked really hard to capture the essence of our favorite Irish pubs while providing something refreshing yet familiar to neighbors and visitors of the District,” Hooley House owner Ryan Haverty said in a release.

The restaurant is locally owned and operated, and will offer traditional Irish food favorites, handcrafted cocktails and an array of craft beers.

