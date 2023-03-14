Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Irish restaurant Hooley House opens at Power & Light, replaces The Dubliner

KC Hooley House has opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
KC Hooley House has opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.(Power & Light District)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Power & Light District once again has its Irish restaurant on the northwest corner of 14th Street and Grand Boulevard.

KC Hooley House has opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Self-described as a reimagined traditional Irish pub, the restaurant will feature a large dining area where local and regional acts perform.

“We worked really hard to capture the essence of our favorite Irish pubs while providing something refreshing yet familiar to neighbors and visitors of the District,” Hooley House owner Ryan Haverty said in a release.

The restaurant is locally owned and operated, and will offer traditional Irish food favorites, handcrafted cocktails and an array of craft beers.

For more information about the Power & Light District, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Homeless man camps outside of residential home-Josh Jackson
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police said one person died Monday morning in a south Kansas City shooting.
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting

Latest News

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas
Microsoft partners with Kansas state school to provide coding opportunities for the blind
Microsoft partners with Kansas state school to provide coding opportunities for the blind
Jarrett Sutton on KC Sports Tonight
Jarrett Sutton breaks down the NCAA Tournment breakout for the local schools
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.