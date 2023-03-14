Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Four students and one adult male injured from bus crash in KC

Four children and one adult male were injured Tuesday morning in a school bus-vehicle collision...
Four children and one adult male were injured Tuesday morning in a school bus-vehicle collision around 7:30 a.m. near east 23rd street and Wheeling avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four children and one adult male were injured Tuesday morning in a school bus-vehicle collision around 7:30 a.m. near east 23rd street and Wheeling avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A black Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on east 23rd street at a high rate of speed while the bus was making a left turn on Wheeling avenue.

After the Dodge struck the right rear side of the school bus, it then went under the rear corner, lifting the rear tires off the roadway.

The school bus had 15 middle schoolers and high schoolers on the bus. The four children injured were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The remaining children were transferred to another school bus and taken to school.

The driver of the school bus was not injured in the collision.

The driver of the Dodge suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Authorities confirm that the driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt. KCPD is investigating possible impairment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Police said one person died Monday morning in a south Kansas City shooting.
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends

Latest News

Jones charged with 2nd Degree murder
KC man, 24, charged in fatal shooting at south KC residence on Sunday
A $95 million apartment complex project in the heart of the River Market is stalling...
Parking complaints are stalling construction on a $95 million apartment complex in River Market
A $95 million apartment complex project in the heart of the River Market is stalling...
Parking complaints stall apartments
Pickleball becomes popular among KC as a sport and at gyms
Pickleball rapidly gaining popularity across the metro