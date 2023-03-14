Four students and one adult male injured from bus crash in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four children and one adult male were injured Tuesday morning in a school bus-vehicle collision around 7:30 a.m. near east 23rd street and Wheeling avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A black Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on east 23rd street at a high rate of speed while the bus was making a left turn on Wheeling avenue.

After the Dodge struck the right rear side of the school bus, it then went under the rear corner, lifting the rear tires off the roadway.

The school bus had 15 middle schoolers and high schoolers on the bus. The four children injured were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The remaining children were transferred to another school bus and taken to school.

The driver of the school bus was not injured in the collision.

The driver of the Dodge suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Authorities confirm that the driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt. KCPD is investigating possible impairment.

