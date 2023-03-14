FORECAST: Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as highs creep near 60s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some slightly warmer air was able to work back into the area on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We can thank winds out of the south for this. Our low temperatures Tuesday night will not be near as cold, as we mostly drop into the mid 30s.

Our warmest day of the week comes on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Western Kansas will get to reach the 70s!

This is all thanks to our south wind becoming strong, with gusts in the afternoon up to 35-40 mph. Enjoy the warmer air as it will be short lived.

Thursday morning we hold on to warmer temperatures just ahead of our next strong cold front. That front comes crashing through the area through the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

We will likely see upper 50s during lunch, with 30s by the evening commute. Tied to the front is an area of low pressure. With it, comes rain chances Thursday.

As the front comes crashing through in the evening, we need to watch out for a wintry mix with the potential for a little wet snow to mix in.

I am not overly concerned with accumulating snowfall right now, but let’s keep an eye on it.

Cold air comes crashing down on us Friday into the weekend. The pattern keeps us chilly into next week. We will watch for some warmer air into late next week, but the colder air is winning for now.

