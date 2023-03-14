FORECAST: High pressure remains the dominant weather feature in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains our dominant weather feature today, which will break down cloud cover from this morning to mainly clear conditions throughout the afternoon.

Kansas City in the viewing area are not centered over this high pressure. More so, we have transitioned to the backside which allows for a powerful southerly flow to take over the area.

Temperatures are expected to increase to the upper 40s and lower 50s which will put us near seasonal.

I don’t anticipate the wind to exceed 15 mph this afternoon.

However, a pressure grading is beginning to set up further west due to an area of low pressure developing within Colorado and Wyoming. As we move into Wednesday, the warm air continues to filter in but much more strongly.

Gusts are expected tomorrow between 25 and 30 mph is high pressure exits and low pressure begins to enter. This will also alter our cloud cover, increasing cloud content slowly throughout the day two more of an overcast.

This will also alter our cloud cover, increasing cloud Content slowly throughout the day two more of an overcast situation. That being said we should pick with the warmest air on Wednesday, ranging within the lower and middle 60s.

By Thursday mid-morning around the time that we’re heading out the door and on the roadways, wet weather is expected to develop in from the northwest.

Scattered shower activity should be common for the first half of the day but by midafternoon, we will be on the backside of low pressure which will allow for a northerly flow in the wind and cold air to interact with The low pressure.

This will create an opportunity for a rain and snow mixture through the area with possibly a brief snow shower. At this time snow accumulation forecasts are not confident in significant accumulation, but we must take extreme caution commuting.

Wet, slick, and even icy conditions cannot be ruled out. The good news is that the storm system should be over by early Friday morning which will allow us to continue with any St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities.

Unfortunately, the temperature will be cold. Daytime highs are only expected within the middle and upper 30s along with wind that may gust between 20 and 25 mph.

We will continue with the breeze through Saturday with temperatures expected to only increase to the middle 30s.

But there’s only upwards from here. By next week and the beginning of spring temperature should be near 50° and are expected to climb to 60° by the end of the week.

