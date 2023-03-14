Aging & Style
71 Highway, in Kansas City, shut down after a crash involving a semi-truck and leaving 2 critically injured

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two individuals were left critically injured after a crash on 71 Highway, involving a semi-truck and a vehicles.

At 7:15 p.m. KCPD responded to a crash on 71 Highway at 29th street. KCPD has shut down the Highway.

Authorities did not provide any further details on the two injured or the make and model of the vehicle.

