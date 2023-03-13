Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out. They are preparing to breach the home with flashbangs and a K-9.

MSHP has announced that one of the officers who was shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.
Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.(MSHP)

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both were flown to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. Officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s, 115 MO-19, Hermann, Mo., and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. Court records show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement. The Gasconade County R-1 School District has canceled classes for the day.

A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers...
A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers being shot.(Nick Wilkerson (KMOV))

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Jayden Robker.
Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager

Latest News

The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Kansas, Kansas State, Mizzou to hit the road for NCAA Tournament
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann