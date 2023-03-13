No charges against KCPD officers in shooting death of Malcolm Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A special prosecutor in St. Louis will not issue charges in the shooting death of Malcolm Johnson two years ago. Johnson was shot and killed while police officers were attempting to make an arrest. An officer was shot in the leg.

The special prosecutor has determined that the evidence in the case indicates that the police officer acted reasonably in self-defense and the defense of others.

The shooting happened at a gas station on Prospect Avenue. According to the prosecutor’s report, police were looking for Johnson in connection with a shooting that happened a few days before.

As he stood by the checkout counter, police moved in for an arrest. A struggle ensued; Johnson eventually ended up on the floor. There is video on the struggle, and shouts of “Gun!” can be heard. After the shouts of a gun, an officer was shot in the leg. After the officer was shot, he pulled his gun and Johnson was shot twice in the head.

The video showed Johnson was on the ground when the shooting occurred with his hands under his body. Emergency responders reported finding a handgun under Johnson’s body as they examined him at the scene.

The special prosecutor has been criticized by some community members because of the length of time taken for the report. In the report, the prosecutor said it did much more than review the evidence produced by the Missouri Highway Patrol’s investigation. The team interviewed many witnesses already interviewed by the highway patrol, and additional witnesses and did a new analysis of physical evidence.

Kansas City Police Department chief Stacey Graves released the following statement:

Today I was notified by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that a decision had been reached in the investigation of the officer involved shooting on March 25th, 2021 at 63rd and Prospect. Our oath and responsibility is to keep the community safe. It is our goal that everyone goes home safe after every interaction. No police officer wants to be in a situation where they get injured, nor do they want to have to cause injury to someone else. A loss of life affects everyone in our community, and it matters to us all. This decision represents the culmination of a process from the onset of outside independent investigation meant to inspire trust in the review of KCPD’s use of force. We recognize there is still work to do with our community to build that trust and under my leadership relationships are among my top priorities. As I have been doing since being appointed Chief, I will continue to meet with and have tough conversations with all segments of the community to build those relationships at every opportunity.

