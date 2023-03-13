Multiple Missouri sheriff’s offices investigating reports of a possible impersonator pretending to be a law enforcement officer

Clay County, Mo. (KCTV) - Several sheriff’s offices in Missouri are investigating reports of a possible impersonator pretending to be law enforcement to pull over other drivers.

Investigators are looking into reports in Clay, Clinton and DeKalb Counties.

In Clay County, investigators say a driver reported that they believed someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer tried to pull them over around 12:30AM on Sunday.

The driver did not stop but instead called 911 and met the closest legitimate law enforcement officer at a nearby public park near Kearney to report the incident. The driver said a man driving a gray Jeep with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull them over near Plattsburg Rd and Missouri State Route 33.

“We don’t know what the motivation is,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said. “That’s always kind of perplexing in cases like this.”

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, they and surrounding agencies have received multiple calls recently regarding “traffic stops” being conducted by a person suspected to be impersonating a police officer. The reports included various vehicle descriptions including a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dark-colored Ford Explorer. No injuries or reports of any weapons being used have been reported.

“We don’t know that they’re the same vehicle or same person, but the vehicle descriptions are very similar to what’s been happening in Clinton and DeKalb counties,” Boyd said. “The actions are very similar. The timeframe is very similar. It’s all been happening over the last couple of weeks.”

Law enforcement officers recommend that if you are pulled over by an unmarked vehicle, slow down, turn on your flashing hazard lights and proceed to a safe, well-lit, and populated area and call 911.

“There are unmarked police vehicles. Commanders drive them. Investigators drive them but the dispatcher will be able to tell you whether there is a legitimate deputy or officer in the area,” Boyd said. “If you are not sure, please call 911. If it’s a marked vehicle with blue and red lights, please stop as required by law.”

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office had a possible impersonator in mid-February.

The person was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, average build, possibly in his mid-30s. He wore a gray/tan uniform that said “COUNTY DEPUTY/SHERIFF” on the front.

Reports of the traffic stops began in the Fairport and northern Maysville area. The vehicle used in Dekalb County incidents was described as an unmarked gray/silver newer model Denali SUV with emergency vehicle lights on the inside dash of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clay, Clinton, or DeKalb County Sheriff’s Offices.

