MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert after two police officers were shot in Hermann, Missouri.

MSHP identified 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson as the suspect. Simpson drives a Black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with license plate RF5A0P. Police were unsure whether Simpson was on foot or driving the vehicle when he fled.

pic.twitter.com/MIDtmHBBW5 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) March 13, 2023

A Blue Alert is issued to give police an early warning of threats against police officers and to aid in the apprehension of suspects who have killed or seriously injured an officer.

KCTV5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

