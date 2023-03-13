Aging & Style
Mask restrictions loosened at LMH as officials navigate post-COVID world

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mask restrictions at the hospital in Lawrence have now become less restrictive as Kansas continues to navigate a post-pandemic world.

Officials at LMH Health in Lawrence announced on Monday, March 13, that as they further return to a pre-pandemic state, they continue to adjust policies to reflect the current impact of the virus in the community.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, LMH indicated that masks are no longer required, but are now optional in most areas of the facility. While it is a welcome change for many, this does not mean all masking requirements at the hospital vanish:

  • Some areas such as those with immunosuppressed patients and other specified clinical areas will continue to require masks. Those will be clearly identified with signage.
  • Patients, visitors and associates who show symptoms of COVID or other respiratory infections should always wear a mask.
  • Routine transmission-based isolation precautions will remain in place for those with a certain active infectious diseases such as the flu and COVID - these have not changed.
  • If a patient requests staff to wear a mask, they will do so.

Officials noted that they will continue to adjust guidance as needed. Should community levels change from low or moderate to high or if leadership anticipates changes, staff will act accordingly and return to stronger guidelines.

