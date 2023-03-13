Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Jayden Robker.
Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager

Latest News

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K
Tax tips for filers
Tax tips as filing deadline approaches
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
LIVE: Biden in San Diego to announce Australia submarine deal
Tax tips as filing deadline approaches
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates