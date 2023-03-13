KCPD officer in stable condition after being involved in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer was involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said a blue Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on Lister and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at 18th Street. The Dodge then left the area without stopping.

The crash occurred at 3:06 p.m., according to KCPD.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is currently in stable condition and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KCTV5 will update this story if any new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.