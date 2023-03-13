Aging & Style
KCPD officer in stable condition after being involved in hit-and-run crash

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer was involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said a blue Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on Lister and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at 18th Street. The Dodge then left the area without stopping.

The crash occurred at 3:06 p.m., according to KCPD.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is currently in stable condition and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KCTV5 will update this story if any new information becomes available.

