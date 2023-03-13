KCPD detains person of interest after fatal shooting in 8300 block of Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has detained a person of interest after a fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue Sunday night.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence in that area around 8:15 p.m. on a sound of shots call that was upgraded to a shooting call while on their way to the scene. Upon arrival, officers were directed inside the residence and located an adult male shooting victim who was unresponsive.

Officers provided aid and called for EMS to the scene. EMS declared the victim dead.

KCPD said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting occurred inside the residence.

Police said they are not searching for any other suspects at this time as they further investigate the person of interest. If anyone saw or heard anything, KCPD is asking them to contact 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

