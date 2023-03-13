Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD detains person of interest after fatal shooting in 8300 block of Highland

KCPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue.
KCPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz and Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has detained a person of interest after a fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue Sunday night.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence in that area around 8:15 p.m. on a sound of shots call that was upgraded to a shooting call while on their way to the scene. Upon arrival, officers were directed inside the residence and located an adult male shooting victim who was unresponsive.

Officers provided aid and called for EMS to the scene. EMS declared the victim dead.

KCPD said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting occurred inside the residence.

Police said they are not searching for any other suspects at this time as they further investigate the person of interest. If anyone saw or heard anything, KCPD is asking them to contact 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient

Latest News

MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD officer in stable condition after being involved in hit-and-run crash
Jayden Robker.
Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager
Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal