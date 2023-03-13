Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Kansas City backtracks email canceling fire cadet classes amid a shortage

FILE — An email to some upcoming KCFD recruits notifying them their cadet class has been...
FILE — An email to some upcoming KCFD recruits notifying them their cadet class has been canceled until further notice caught many by surprise.(Kansas City Fire Department)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is short firefighters. There are currently more than 160 vacancies.

The shortage means mandatory overtime and firefighters working WOC- working out of class. WOC means firefighters fill in as drivers and captains even if they have not currently earned that position. So, an email to some upcoming recruits notifying them the class has been cancelled until further notice caught many surprise.

“We regret to inform you that we are rescinding any preliminary job offers for the position of Firefighter. The upcoming Firefighter cadet class has been canceled until further notice.

If there are any changes, we will reach out to you directly.”

The email obtained by KCTV5 comes from Kansas City’s HR Department.

It’s unclear why the city decided to cancel potential relief for a struggling department.

120 potential recruits were scheduled to be a part of two new cadet classes.

KCTV5 questioned why the city decided to cancel potential relief for a struggling department.

We received this email from City Spokesperson, Sherae Honeycutt:

On Friday, an email went out to Fire Academy candidates letting them that know KCFD’s hiring process is temporarily paused. This email went out to 45 individuals.

However, that email is inaccurate. All candidates for the Kansas City Fire Department will remain eligible and new academy dates will be sent out shortly.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Jayden Robker.
Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager

Latest News

3-13 weather
FORECAST: After a few cold days, warmer air on Tuesday and Wednesday, with strong south winds
The new program is now giving instructors and students the power to code despite their...
Microsoft partners with Kansas School for the Blind in new computer science program
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal
FILE
Man sentenced after stealing $80K when father’s home repossessed