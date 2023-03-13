Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) -- Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri Police confirmed a body they found on Friday in a pond is that of Jayden Robker. Robker had been missing since Feb. 2.

Sunday night, KCTV5 spoke with Robker’s mom, who told us she has been living a nightmare.

“I’m heartbroken,” Heather Robker said. “It’s very hard to take in this information. I’m still in shock and I’ve cried all day. It’s a lot to take in at one time.”

Jayden was last seen at the QuikTrip just off Highway 169 and NW Englewood Road on the afternoon of Feb. 2. He had ridden his skateboard from the nearby Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park where he lived with his family. He was out to trade Pokémon cards, but he never returned home.

READ MORE: Family, community members canvas Northland neighborhood in search of missing teen

“I just know that they tell me based on what they’ve done on the autopsy that there was no foul play,” Heather Robker said.

Jayden’s mom describes her son as a great kid with a big heart.

“Jay was a very loving and kind kid. He cared for anybody. He trusted everybody. He was very respectful,” Heather Robker said. “I do know that his siblings are sad. I’ve talked to them, but it’s hard to explain to a small child what this means.”

There will be a candlelight vigil for Jayden on Wednesday at the pond where he was found. A celebration of life is also being planned for the upcoming weekend.

Other links to past coverage:

FBI offering as much as $5,000 for information regarding missing 13-year-old (kctv5.com)

Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone (kctv5.com)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient

Latest News

Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
MSHP issues Blue Alert after two police officers shot in Hermann
KCPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue.
KCPD detains person of interest after fatal shooting in 8300 block of Highland
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD officer in stable condition after being involved in hit-and-run crash