FORECAST: Unseasonably cold start to week

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Unseasonably cool air remains to be the focus of our weather for at least another day and a half. Temperatures this evening will bottom out in the low to mid-20s while Monday afternoon doesn’t look too much warmer. High temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 40s while a light north wind of 5 or 10 mph sends wind chill values into the 20s for most of the day. After that high pressure at the surface will slide east sending winds out of the south which will aid in a bit of a warm-up. Tuesday should be much warmer with highs near 50 degrees, but Wednesday will likely be the warmest out of the next ten with highs well into the 60s.

Unfortunately, that warmup is short-lived as a strong cold front will come sweeping through on Thursday bringing the chance of all types of precipitation along with another big cooldown. Most of the precipitation will fall on Thursday with a lingering shower or two very early on Friday. If this storm system gets hung up to our northeast there is a small potential for a few flurries to develop very early on Saturday. After that we eventually see temperatures start to moderate with highs back in the upper 40s and low 50s by the time we officially welcome Spring.

