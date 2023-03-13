Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cool temps persist Monday with wind chills below freezing

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains our dominant weather pattern across the central plains and the Midwest.

This will hold off major chances for heavy cloud cover and precipitation chances. However, we will deal with colder air from up north.

Temperatures are expected to peak within the upper 30s and lower 40s, along with wind out of the northwest between 5mph and 15mph this afternoon. This means wind chill values may be as low as the 20s.

We rebound temperatures quickly as high-pressure transfers more to the east by tomorrow and introduces a southerly flow. Upper 40s and lower 50s with partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with temperatures peeking on Wednesday in the lower and middle 60s.

During this time, however, an area of low pressure develops to the west and begins to transition into the central plains. I am not expecting a wet weather opportunity Wednesday, but we will intensify wind due to a pressure gradient from high-pressure, leaving and low pressure entering. 

By Thursday, scattered showers with a few opportunities for a rain-snow mix, mainly toward the Iowa border will be common. We will continue with wet weather into early St. Patrick’s Day morning, but a dryer pattern should take over.

Unfortunately, cold air will filter in behind the storm system. For the first day of official spring, daytime highs are expected to be below average within the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

