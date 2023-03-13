Aging & Style
FORECAST: After a few cold days, warmer air on Tuesday and Wednesday, with strong south winds

3-13 weather
3-13 weather(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a cold few days, it’s time for a little bit of a warmup. Before that happens, we have another cold night on tap as we take a dip to the upper teens and lower 20s across the region.

On Tuesday, our winds begin to shift out of the south 5-15 mph.

This helps bring a warmer air mass back to the area. We will still fall below average for this time of year on Tuesday, but we should push 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Those south winds really pick up on Wednesday. Potential gusts on Wednesday could exceed 30-40 mph.

While it will be windy, this will be our warmest day of the week with highs jumping into the lower 60s. This warm stint is brief as a strong cold front punches back through during the day Thursday.

We still should have a warm Thursday morning, but the day goes on, temperatures fall fast into the evening.

There will also be a good shot at some rain Thursday, potentially switching over to a bit of a wintry mix and snow.

The chance for snow would be overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Locally, we can’t rule out minor accumulations, but the better chance stays in the states to our north.

The overall pattern is to keep is chilly into the weekend and even through most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

