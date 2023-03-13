Community Blood Center enters first blood emergency of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On March 6 the Community Blood Center declared the first blood emergency of 2023. According to CBC, the blood emergency is due to a number of factors including cold and flu season, a high number of lapsed blood donors and a drop in first-time donors.

In January 2023, the Community Blood Center received 2,000 fewer blood donations than in the same time period in 2022. CBC staff said donations have still not reached pre-pandemic levels. As of March 13, the center had just a two-day supply of blood.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time.

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City provides over 90% of the blood used by hospitals throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. According to CBC, nearly 200,000 blood products are provided each year to over 60 area hospitals. For information or to schedule an appointment, you can visit the Community Blood Center website here.

