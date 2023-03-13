Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Breaking down the South Region: What to expect for Missouri

Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks for a shot between Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, and...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks for a shot between Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, and Ricky Council IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s first season under head coach Dennis Gates has already featured the program’s best appearance in an SEC Tournament. On Sunday, it added an NCAA Tournament berth to its mantel, as the Tigers were given the 7 seed in the South Region.

The Tigers went 24-9 this season and finished fourth in the SEC.

Missouri’s opening matchup and tournament route:

The Tigers open the tournament with the third game on the schedule. They’ll play Thursday at 12:40 p.m. CT against 10th-seeded Utah State. The Aggies went 26-8 this season in the Mountain West and are loved by predictive metrics.

KenPom ranks Utah State as the 18th-best team in the country in adjusted efficiency.

The matchup will be played in Sacramento, and the winner will get to play either 2nd-seeded Arizona or 15th-seeded Princeton. Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament and went 28-6 this season.

Other SEC teams:

Alabama was given the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and the South region’s geographical advantage. The second weekend will be played in Louisville, Kentucky, at the KFC Yum! Center.

Players to Watch:

  • Alabama forward Brandon Miller: Miller was the SEC Freshman and SEC Player of the Year following an impressive season on the court. The Antioch, Tennessee, native averaged 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting more than 40 percent from 3-point range as a 6-foot-9 wing.
  • Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis: Tubelis helped the Wildcats win the Pac-12 Tournament title with a win over UCLA on Saturday night. As a junior, he averaged 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on an Arizona team that went 28-6 this season.
  • Baylor guard’s Keyonte George and Adam Flagler: Baylor’s offensive profile is elite because of their duo of guards. Flagler, a senior, was named to the All-Big 12 First Team this season. Meanwhile, George was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, helping the Bears to a 22-10 record and a 3 seed.
  • Missouri forward Kobe Brown: Brown was All-SEC First Team and was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced last week. He was the only player in the country to shoot above 55 percent from the floor and above 40 percent from 3-point range this season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient

Latest News

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college...
Breaking down the East Region: What to expect for K-State
FILE: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech...
Breaking down the West Region: What to expect for KU
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
Where KU, K-State and Mizzou are headed for the NCAA Tournament
Kansas coach Bill Self yells to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas coach Bill Self discharged from hospital Sunday