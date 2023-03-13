Aging & Style
Aging & Style: New data may help prevent eczema

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It affects an estimated 30 percent of people in the United States, mostly children and adolescents, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But new research is providing hope to those who have eczema.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long has more with one of the study’s authors on why he says the data uncovered offers new hope to prevent this skin condition in this edition of “Aging and Style.”

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

