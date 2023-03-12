Texas takes care of Kansas, wins Big 12 Championship game 76-56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Texas guard Arterio Morris slammed home an alley-oop pass with just under five minutes remaining in the Big 12 Championship Game, Kansas’ interim head coach Norm Roberts called for his first timeout of the second half with the Jayhawks trailing 70-50.

With 4:33 seconds on the game clock, fans in crimson and blue began to climb the steps and exit the T-Mobile Center early, missing out on the closing moments of the Longhorns’ 76-56 Big 12 Championship win.

Much of Saturday night’s contest followed the same script as last week’s blowout Kansas loss in Austin when Texas beat KU, 75-59. The Longhorns allowed senior forward Jalen Wilson to be aggressive and limited the others around him.

For the second night in a row, Wilson provided the bulk of Kansas’ early scoring. The fourth-year forward knocked down two 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes and had 12 of the Jayhawks’ first 24 points. Wilson made a long 2-point jumpshot with 6:09 remaining in the first half to give KU a 28-25 advantage. From there on, KU was outscored 51-28 in the game.

Big 12 All-Tournament Team:

- Texas forward Dylan Disu (Most Outstanding Player)

- Kansas forward Jalen Wilson

- Texas guard Marcus Carr

- Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice

- Kansas guard Dajuan Harris

- TCU guard Mike Miles @KCTV5 — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) March 12, 2023

On a night where the Jayhawks were missing do-it-all senior wing Kevin McCullar, who did not play as he dealt with back spasms, junior guard Joe Yesufu helped the Jayhawks push some pace early and scored nine first-half points. Yesufu and Wilson did the bulk of the KU scoring in the first half, totaling 26 of Kansas’ 33 points. By night’s end, Wilson (24) and Yesufu (11) were the only two Jayhawks that scored in double figures.

Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris was not his usual self, throwing passes away and operating hesitantly in the pick-and-roll against Texas’ defense. Harris finished with six points and four assists, but had a KU-high four turnovers as well.

The Longhorns did a great job face-guarding Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick throughout the contest, and when Dick was open he failed to take advantage of many of his scoring opportunities. The Jayhawks’ five star freshman was 3-for-11 shooting from the floor and he missed all five 3-point attempts.

With the loss, Kansas falls to 27-7 ahead of Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks will enter the NCAA Tournament with 17 Quad 1 wins, four more than Texas, with the Longhorns ranking second nationally in that statistical department.

FINAL: Texas 76, Kansas 56.



With a chance to completely solidify the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, #kubball is blown out for the second straight Saturday by the Longhorns.



Jalen Wilson goes for 24 points in a losing effort. — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) March 12, 2023

There remains intrigue in whether or not the Jayhawks will be the No. 1 overall seed -- or ahead of the AP No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars -- and get priority assignment of the Midwest region and a second-weekend destination of Kansas City.

KU interim head coach Norm Roberts said head coach Bill Self is expected to coach the team next week in the NCAA Tournament.

