Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal

By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prior to his disc jockey duties Saturday night at the Power & Light District, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal helped celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants.

One of the Big Diesel’s restaurants, Big Chicken, held its ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Mayor Quinton Lucas welcomed the big man to Kansas City and even sat next to him at T-Mobile Center to take in the men’s Big 12 Championship.

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) is set to perform at KC Live! on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient
David Jungerman.
Following evaluation, David Jungerman found not competent ahead of sentencing

Latest News

Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half...
Brandon Miller’s double-double leads No. 4 Alabama in 72-61 win over No. 25 Missouri
car crash
One person dead in crash near Linwood Blvd and Jackson Ave