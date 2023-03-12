Where KU, K-State and Mizzou are headed for the NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in five years, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri are each headed to the NCAA Tournament in the same season.

On Sunday, the three schools were assigned their NCAA Tournament assignments during the NCAA’s selection show. Here is where the Jayhawks, Wildcats and Tigers are headed in a few days.

No. 1 Kansas -- West Region

The Jayhawks will head to Des Moines to take on MEAC Champion Howard on Thursday. Despite having a record 17 Quad 1 wins and being Big 12 regular season champions, KU was not assigned the Midwest region.

Should they advance past Howard, Kansas will get the winner of the 8/9 game between Arkansas and Illinois.

we’ll see you in Des Moines 👋 pic.twitter.com/2LEq35Rl2P — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 12, 2023

No. 3 Kansas State -- East Region

Kansas State received the No. 3 seed in the East and will go to Greensboro to play Big Sky champion Montana State on Friday. The Wildcats went 23-9 in their first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

If Kansas State advances past the Bobcats, they’ll take on either No. 6 Kentucky or No. 11 Providence in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 19.

No. 7 Missouri -- South Region

The Tigers will head to Sacramento to take on 10-seed Utah State on Thursday. Missouri went 24-9 during their first season under head coach Dennis Gates.

If Missouri advances they could play 2-seed Arizona or 15-seed Princeton.

There it is! @MizzouHoops lands as the No. 7 seed in the South region.



They’ll open up against No. 10 Utah State in Sacramento. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YrnjXuiHOZ — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) March 12, 2023

Check out the full bracket here:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.