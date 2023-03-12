Aging & Style
Where KU, K-State and Mizzou are headed for the NCAA Tournament

FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke will play in the first Final Four to take place under the new world of “name, image and likeness” endorsements in college sports. It allows college players to earn money through endorsements. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in five years, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri are each headed to the NCAA Tournament in the same season.

On Sunday, the three schools were assigned their NCAA Tournament assignments during the NCAA’s selection show. Here is where the Jayhawks, Wildcats and Tigers are headed in a few days.

No. 1 Kansas -- West Region

The Jayhawks will head to Des Moines to take on MEAC Champion Howard on Thursday. Despite having a record 17 Quad 1 wins and being Big 12 regular season champions, KU was not assigned the Midwest region.

Should they advance past Howard, Kansas will get the winner of the 8/9 game between Arkansas and Illinois.

No. 3 Kansas State -- East Region

Kansas State received the No. 3 seed in the East and will go to Greensboro to play Big Sky champion Montana State on Friday. The Wildcats went 23-9 in their first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

If Kansas State advances past the Bobcats, they’ll take on either No. 6 Kentucky or No. 11 Providence in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 19.

No. 7 Missouri -- South Region

The Tigers will head to Sacramento to take on 10-seed Utah State on Thursday. Missouri went 24-9 during their first season under head coach Dennis Gates.

If Missouri advances they could play 2-seed Arizona or 15-seed Princeton.

Check out the full bracket here:

