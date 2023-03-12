Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU expecting Self to coach during NCAA Tournament

Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks are expecting the return of head coach Bill Self when the NCAA Tournament begins next week.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts, who served as the interim coach during this weekend’s Big 12 Tournament, said the 20th-year Kansas coach is expected to be back on the sidelines.

“He’s doing well,” Roberts said Saturday night following a 76-56 loss to Texas. “We plan on him coaching next week.”

Kansas played seven games this season without Self on the sidelines and were without the 60-year-old coach for the entirety of this weekend after he was taken to the hospital Wednesday night. The University announced that Self had a “standard procedure that went well.”

The Jayhawks will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 27-7 record and as Big 12 regular season champions. KU is expected to be a No. 1 seed and will likely play its first weekend of games in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Friday, Self was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith College Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends

Latest News

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) dunks the ball during the first half of the NCAA college...
Texas takes care of Kansas, wins Big 12 Championship game 76-56
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half...
Brandon Miller’s double-double leads No. 4 Alabama in 72-61 win over No. 25 Missouri
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives between Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, and forward...
PREVIEW: No. 3 Kansas meets No. 7 Texas in Big 12 Championship
Texas forward Christian Bishop after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 7 Texas beats No. 22 TCU 66-60 in Big 12 semifinals