‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another off-season of decisions for Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is now here. One of Veach’s upcoming decisions will be whether to extend the contract of defensive lineman Chris Jones, or trade him ahead of the final season of his contract.

A month after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, Jones tweeted Sunday morning his desire to remain in Kansas City.

“I’m a Chief for life,” he tweeted in response to a fan. “I will not play for another franchise.”

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 season. He’ll be 29 years old during the upcoming 2023 season, during which he’s on the Chiefs’ salary cap as a $28.2 million cap hit.

In 2022, Jones was a First Team All-Pro and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. He earned a $1.25 million performance incentive for surpassing 10 sacks, registering 15.5 sacks en route to the Chiefs’ 14-3 regular season record.

