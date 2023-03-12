FORECAST: Cold and chilly start to Sunday but slight improvements through the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold start to Sunday does not yield many improvements by the afternoon.

We will make a run at 42 degrees today, but many spots to the north will not get out of the 30s.

We should get to see some peeks of sunshine eventually, but that northwest wind will be stiff from 10-20 mph. This means that wind chills will be colder in the lower 30s. This is a rather dry stretch, but temperatures are struggling for now.

Our winds begin to switch out of the south on Tuesday, helping usher some slightly warmer air back into the region.

I am expecting near 50 degrees Tuesday, with lower 60s on Wednesday. The winds on Wednesday will especially be stronger, with some gusts up over 30-35 mph. That warmth is brief.

A cold front slides through on Thursday during the day. This, as well as an area of low pressure, creates the chance for rain switching over to a wintry mix Thursday evening.

I am not expecting much accumulation in the metro, but those to the north we will keep an eye on. This system should move out during the early morning on Friday, but a few flurries will still be possible.

The upcoming weekend will be cold again… For the most part, this forecast gives way to numerous days below average for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.