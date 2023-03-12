Aging & Style
FORECAST: Below normal temps continue for several days

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The weekend has been off to somewhat of a messy start. We’ve seen rain, snow and chilly temperatures across the area, but conditions should improve late this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out near freezing by daybreak on Sunday, but at least sunshine returns by the afternoon. Unfortunately, we are not expecting much of a warmup with highs generally in the low to mid-40s. Monday starts out even colder with temperatures mainly in the 20s. There is a bit of a warmup on the way though by midweek.

Temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the 60s. It does come with quite a breeze though with southerly winds increasing between 15 and 25 mph. Our next storm system does bring more chilly air and precipitation to the Midwest. We should see rain move in Thursday with a quick transition to a wintry mix/snow briefly before the system exits. Snowfall amounts look to be minor with this system, if at all. The more noticeable impact from this system will be the colder air it brings behind it. Morning lows will likely stay below freezing until after the first day of Spring. The vernal equinox officially begins on Monday, March 20th at 4:24 pm CDT.

