Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Does Kansas deserve the No. 1 overall seed? Comparing the Jayhawks to other candidates

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they defeated Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Kansas clinched a share of the title. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas had an opportunity Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center. A win for the Jayhawks over No. 7 Texas would have given the defending national champions both the regular season and Big 12 Tournament titles, further solidifying KU as the No. 1 overall seed.

Instead, KU took a 76-56 loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Championship and fell to 27-7. After the Jayhawks defeated Iowa State during the semifinals on Friday night, assistant coach Norm Roberts -- who served as the interim head coach as Bill Self recovered from a trip to the hospital -- said he was unsure what it meant for KU’s tournament outlook.

“We’re not worried about that,” Roberts said. “You can’t worry about that. When you get in the tournament, everybody is good. Every team is a champion. You gotta be ready to play, so it doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

READ MORE: KU expecting Self to coach during NCAA Tournament

Kansas’ resume includes 17 Quad 1 wins via the NCAA Selection Committee’s NET ranking tool. That’s three more than the next closest school, with Texas having 14 such wins. It’s the most Quad 1 wins in a season by any team since the NET came into existence.

If the Jayhawks are assigned the Midwest region, they would be two wins away from a Sweet 16 appearance and a second weekend of games at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

READ MORE: Texas adds to blueprint for how to beat Kansas

KU was assigned a 4 seed in the Midwest region in Kansas City in 2019 but didn’t make it past the Round of 32. In 2017, the Jayhawks were the No. 1 overall seed and lost to Oregon in the Elite Eight in Kansas City.

Here are the resumes of the contenders for No. 1 seeds:

TeamRecordRecord against Quad 1 opponentsConference champion? *denotes Conf. tournament titleKenPom ranking
Kansas27-717-7Big 12 regular season champ9
Houston31-37-2American regular season champ1
Alabama29-512-5SEC champion*3
UCLA29-58-5Pac-12 regular season champ2
Purdue29-59-4Big Ten champion*5
Texas26-814-8Big 12 tournament champ7
Arizona28-69-2Pac-12 tournament champ10

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big...
Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Standoff in Overland Park ends after gunfire exchanged between US Marshals, suspect
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise KC hospital visit to spina bifida patient

Latest News

Kansas coach Bill Self yells to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas coach Bill Self discharged from hospital Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots over Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the...
Texas adds to blueprint for how to beat Kansas
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
KU expecting Self to coach during NCAA Tournament