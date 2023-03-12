Kansas coach Bill Self discharged from hospital Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday, per a release from the University.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Healthy System for the excellent care I received,” Self said. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

The school said Self arrived at the emergency department Wednesday night complaining about chest tightness and balance concerns.

“Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries,” the University of Kansas Health System said in the release. “Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Kansas went 2-1 in the Big 12 Tournament, dropping the championship game to Texas, 76-56.

Self has returned to his home in Lawrence as the Jayhawks await their NCAA Tournament assignment.

“He is looking forward to rejoining the team this week,” the release said. On Saturday night, assistant coach Norm Roberts said the team planned to have Self coaching the team again next week.

