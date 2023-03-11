Wilson’s double-double helps Kansas advance to Big 12 Championship, defeat Iowa State 71-58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas started fast and closed strong to advance to the Big 12 Championship Game for the second straight year, defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 71-58.

A hot shooting start for Kansas forward Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks an early first half advantage. The first four shots of Wilson’s night -- all jumpers -- fell through the net for the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Wilson scored 13 of the Jayhawks first 19 points of the night and helped KU secure itself with a 33-25 lead at the halftime break. By night’s end, he had 25 points and 10 rebounds, good for his 12th double-double of the season.

Iowa State began the second half on a 7-0 run and when Jaren Holmes knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 17:53 on the clock, interim KU head coach Norm Roberts was forced to use a timeout.

Kansas answered with freshman guard Gradey Dick, who hit a contested 3-pointer and a leaning mid-range jumper on consecutive possessions to keep the Cyclones at bay. Minutes later, a Wilson turnover gave the Cyclones an opportunity at the free throw line and a brief lead at 39-38.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

Each time the Cyclones pushed the Jayhawks, KU answered, with Iowa State only leading for 18 seconds on Friday night. Throughout the second half, that answer was often the product of something Kansas’ redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris was doing.

Harris, who took home Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors on Sunday, was a pest on the defensive end and a pick-and-roll maestro on the offensive end. The Columbia, Missouri, native keyed a 10-2 Kansas run that gave the Jayhawks a 48-41 lead in the second half with a floater and an alley-oop assist to freshman center Ernest Udeh.

Harris finished with 11 points, and six assists to go along with four steals and a block. In two games in the Big 12 Tournament, Harris has tallied nine steals.

Tasked with the responsibility of guarding Iowa State senior guard Gabe Kalscheur, Harris limited the Cyclones’ most efficient guard to a 3-for-12 shooting performance.

With 3:07 to go in the contest, freshman guard Gradey Dick converted on a contested 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Jayhawks a 62-50 lead. It was his 79th 3-pointer of the season, tying Jeff Boschee for the most by a KU freshman in program history.

The Jayhawks shot 52 percent from the floor and forced 22 Iowa State turnovers on the defensive end.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks will take on either TCU or Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. KU defeated Texas Tech in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game. That game will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT in Kansas City.

