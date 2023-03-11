Aging & Style
‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis

A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - A police department in Texas reports one of its beloved K-9s has died.

According to the Sansom Park Police Department, officers said their final goodbyes to a K-9 named Lt. Dan earlier this week.

The department said that Lt. Dan died after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was partners with Officer Hagin for 11 years.

Officers said Lt. Dan completed an open-air sniff on three separate cars in a narcotics investigation that led to an $8,000 drug bust even on his final night of duty.

Officer Hagin said he took his partner on one last ride on Monday in their police vehicle. He rewarded Lt. Dan with some heartfelt love and one of his favorite toys after their last successful exercise.

“We will miss you now, but we will love you forever,” the department shared on social media.

