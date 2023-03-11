Shots fired at US Marshals trying to execute warrant in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland Park on Friday evening.

According to the authorities, this happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the apartment complex near W. 96th Terrace and Rosewood. The area is about a block east of Nall Avenue.

A man was in a car at the time and fired shots at the U.S. Marshals. They were not wounded.

That man then ran into the apartment.

As of 7 p.m., he had barricaded himself inside the apartment and tactical officers surrounded the area.

