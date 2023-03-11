Person sitting on median critically injured in hit-and-run at 31st & Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person sitting on a median was critically injured in a hit-and-run that happened in KCMO on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Their investigation has found that a silver Hyundai Sonata was going east on E. 31st Street S. when it was hit by a SUV that was going north on N. Stadium Drive.

The crash caused the Hyundai to spin around, hitting a pedestrian who was sitting in the center median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries and is in critical condition.

The SUV did not stop and fled the scene.

The person driving the Hyundai did stay at the scene and refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

